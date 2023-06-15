Anirban Sarkar
Jun 15 ,2023
Prasidh Krishna ties knot; see pics
Image: rachana_krishna/Instagram
Prasidh Krishna ties the knot with his longtime girlfriend Rachana Krisha in a traditional ceremony
Image: rachana_krishna/Instagram
The marriage was conducted with all the traditional rituals
Image: rachana_krishna/Instagram
Prasidh Krishna is visibly delighted during the wedding ceremony
Image: rachana_krishna/Instagram
The couple also took part in the Haldi ceremony before the marriage
Image: rachana_krishna/Instagram
A stress fracture didn't allow Prasidh Krishna to take part in IPL 2023
Image: rachana_krishna/Instagram
The couple got engaged earlier this week
Image: rachana_krishna/Instagram
Find Out More