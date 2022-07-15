Kriti Nayyar
Pratap Pothen's demise: Remembering the Malayalam star through his rare, unseen pics
Renowned actor-filmmkaer Pratap Pothen was found dead at his residence in Chennai. The artist is being remembered by his fellow industry collages and fans.
Pothen's career spans over 100 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.
Pratap Pothen ventured into the world of films with Bharatan's 1978 movie 'Aaravam' alongside Nedumudi Venu, Prameela and more.
He has to his credit films like 'Thakara', 'Chamaram', '22 Female Kottayam', 'Aarohanam' among many others.
He also went on to bag a National Award for directing the 1985 film 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai'.
Pratap's last directorial project was the 1997 film 'Oru Yathramozhi' which starred Mohanlal and Sivaji Ganeshan in lead roles.
Prior to his demise, the artist was filming for Mohanlal’s next directorial 'Barroz: Nidhi Kaakkum Bhootham'.
