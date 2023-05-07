Anjali Choudhury
May 07 ,2023
Prateik Babbar, girlfriend Priya Banerjee twin in black on date
Image: Varinder Chawla
Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee, who made their relationship Insta-official on Valentine's Day 2023, were spotted out and about in Mumbai city.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The couple was spotted twinning in black as they stepped out for a date night in Juhu.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Priya opted for a white bralette top paired with a black blazer and denim shorts. She completed her look with brown heels and a matching handbag.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Prateik Babbar on the other hand sported a white oversized T-shirt paired with sneakers and denim.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The couple left the venue together after a date night. The two have been dating for over a year now.
Image: Varinder Chawla
