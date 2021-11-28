Prateik Babbar never misses out on getting quirky with his hairstyles; See for yourself
Image: Instagram/@_prat
Prateik Babbar styled his hair in the most quirky way with one side of his hair in red colour while the other side in black. He even coloured one of his eyebrows in the same colour
Image: Instagram/@_prat
The 'Ekk Deewana Thaa' actor depicted an intense look of himself with his long hair intricately braided from roots to the ends
Image: Instagram/@_prat
Prateik Babbar showcased a don look with his long hair gelled towards the back while wearing a cool leather jacket
Image: Instagram/@_prat
'Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Naa' fame Prateik once coloured his hair blue leaving the fans amazed
Image: Instagram/@_prat
The actor even bleached his hair and added pictures of himself garnering tons of appreciation from his fans on social media
Image: Instagram/@_prat
Prateik illustrated a simple yet classy style of himself by straightening his long hair with a long beard and moustache look
Image: Instagram/@_prat