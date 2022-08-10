Nehal Gautam
Aug 10 ,2022
Pratyusha Banerjee's Birth Anniversary: Popular appearances of late 'Balika Vadhu' star
Image: Instagram/@iamprats
Pratyusha Banerjee began her career by essaying a supporting role in the tv show 'Rakt Sambandh' in 2010.
Image: Instagram/@iamprats
Pratyusha Banerjee received a breakthrough in her career from the tv show 'Balika Vadhu' season 1.
Image: Instagram/@iamprats
'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' featured the late actor playing the role of Vaani, Akshara's best friend.
Image: Instagram/@iamprats
She even participated in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5'
Image: Instagram/@iamprats
'Bigg Boss 7' featured Pratyusha Banerjee as one of the contestants of the show.
Image: Instagram/@iamprats
Pratyusha also appeared in a couple of episodes of the notable tv show 'Sasural Simar Ka.'
Image: Instagram/@iamprats
Pratyusha Banerjee took part in the show 'Power Couple' with her boyfriend Rahul.
Image: Instagram/@iamprats
