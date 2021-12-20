Pre-booking RT-PCR made compulsory at these 6 airports from today. Here's how to do it
PTI
Travellers arriving from ‘at risk’ countries at these six major airports in India on or after Monday will now have to mandatorily pre-book RT-PCR tests
The rules have been mandated by India’s ministry of civil aviation, and as per gov’t announcement ‘Air Suvidha’ portal would be modified for booking for passengers arriving from high risk nations in the past 14 days.
Overseas travellers arriving at airports located in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad will have to take real-time RT-PCR test determined as ‘most accurate’ laboratory method to detect Omicron cases.
To book for test, visit official website for the international airport of the city you are travelling to and select ‘Book Covid-19 Test’option on top panel.
Then select the travel type, in this case, the ‘international arrival’, and fill in personal information such as name, email ID, mobile number, Aadhaar card/passport number, address, appointment date, time slot, etc.
After filling the details, select the type of test in this case, RT-PCR. On the portal, the option of Rapid PCR testing is available as well. Follow instructions on the screen, and book a slot for the RT-PCR test on arrival at the airport.
