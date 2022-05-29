Pre-game chaos to Benzema's 'offside' goal, key talking points of Champions League final
Image: Champions League/ Instagram
The Champions League final was delayed amid chaotic scenes outside stadium involving thousands of Liverpool supporters, who were forced to wait for hours at ticket checkpoints
Image: AP
Thibaut Courtois was excellent between the goalpost the entire night starting with blocking Sadio Mane’s low first-half effort on to a post to keep the score at 0-0.
Image: UEFA Champions League/ Twitter
Karim Benzema could have given Real Madrid the lead just before halftime only to be called offside. VAR ruled that because Fabinho had not deliberately played the ball, Benzema was in an offside position.
Image: UEFA Champions League/ Twitter
Vinicius Jr scored the all-important goal n the final when he fired in from a close-range finish in the 59th minute from Federico Valverde’s drive across the face of the goal.
Image: UEFA Champions League/ Twitter
Mohamad Salah came close to levelling the score for Liverpool only to see his powerful shot being saved by Thibaut Courtois.
Image: UEFA Champions League/ Twitter
Carlo Ancelotti now stands alone as the only manager to win four Champions League titles after guiding Real Madrid to their 14th UCL title.
Image: UEFA Champions League/ Twitter
Marcelo announced that he played his last match in a Real Madrid shirt after winning the Champions League crown. The Brazilian's contract with Real Madrid expires in June.
Image: UEFA Champions League/ Twitter