Pre-wedding outfits: Take cues from these TV actors to dress with perfection
IMAGE: Instagram/WeddingPLZ/LokhandeAnkita
Actor Mouni Roy has tied the knot today with beau Suraj Nambiar in a private ceremony in Goa. For her Haldi ceremony, the actor looked beautiful in this white lehenga and matching floral jewellery.
IMAGE: Instagram/Imounioy
Actor Disha Parmar who had tied the knot with singer Rahul Vaidya ditched the usual wearing green in her Mehendi. She wore a beautiful pink kurta and contrast sharara for her pre-wedding festivity.
IMAGE: Instagram/DishaParmar
Actor Sayanani Ghosh has tied the knot with longtime beau Anugrah Tiwari. The actor wore a red saree paired with a golden blouse for the engagement ceremony. Sayantani carried her family legacy by wearing her grandmother's saree and bangles.
IMAGE: Instagram/SayantaniGhosh0609
Actor Shraddha Arya had tied the knot with Rahul Nagpal. For her Haldi ceremony, Shraddha opted for an orange embroidered lehenga while shelling out major bride goals.
IMAGE: Instagram/Sarya12
Actor Puja Banerjee wore a traditional silk lehenga for her pre-wedding festivities that gave out major fashion goals.
IMAGE: Instagram/BanerjeePuja
Actor Ankita Lokhande who had tied the knot with her beau Vikaas Jain looked absolutely gorgeous in this blue sequence dress for her sangeet ceremony.
IMAGE: Instagram/LokhandeAnkita
Singer-stand-up comedian Sugandha Mishra looked gorgeous in a yellow saree with a contrasting pink blouse for her Haldi ceremony. Ditching the usual flower jewelry, she wore beautiful gota designed jewellery.
IMAGE: Instagram/sugandhamishra23