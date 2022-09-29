Vidit Dhawan
Sep 29 ,2022
Predicting Team India's playing XI for T20 World Cup 2022 after Jasprit Bumrah's injury
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Team India captain Rohit Sharma is expected to lead the side from the front.
Image: AP
Despite some questions over KL Rahul's form while opening, the 30-year-old is likely to open the batting.
Image: PTI
Following his spectacular return to form, Team India captain Virat Kohli is anticipated to fire at the T20 World Cup.
Image: AP
Suryakumar Yadav, who is the highest run-getter in 2022, is expected to play a key role at the T20 World Cup.
Image: PTI
Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya will help provide incredible balance to the squad with his ability to both bowl and bat.
Image: PTI
With concerns over Rishabh Pant's form, Dinesh Karthik could be the preferred option at the T20 World Cup.
Image: PTI
All-rounder Axar Patel's incredible performance against Australia may help him keep his place in the playing XI.
Image: BCCI, AP
Despite being smacked for runs, experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is likely to keep his place in the playing XI.
Image: PTI
With an injury to Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel could play a key role while bowling in the death overs.
Image: PTI
Arshdeep Singh's outstanding performance in the first T20I against South Africa showed glimpses of his incredible ability to pick up wickets in the first few ov
Image: AP
Star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is expected to lead the spin attack during the T20 World Cup in Australia.
Image: PTI
