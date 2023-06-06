Anirban Sarkar
Jun 06 ,2023
Predicting the top performers of the WTC 2023 final
Shubman Gill's flamboyance with the bat could provide an edge to the Indian team in the WTC final
Virat Kohli's ability to change a game on his own could work in India's favour in the WTC final
Tackling Ravindra Jadeja's left-arm spin could be a huge challenge for Australia
Steve Smith's consistent performances in the longest format have bailed Australia on numerous occasions.
Mitchell Starc's searing pace could dethrone the Indian batsman on a bouncy pitch
Cameron Green's emergence could make him a surprise package in this summit clash
