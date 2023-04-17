Aalokitaa Basu
Pregnant Gauahar Khan is Ramadan-ready
Gauahar Khan recently took to her Instagram to share pictures of her latest Ramadan-ready look.
The mother-to-be was decked out in an all-emerald extravagant anarkali set, paired with a matching potli bag.
Gauahar's bare anarkali stood accentuated with the an ornate dupatta adorned with golden lotus motifs in zari embroidery.
Floral polki jewelry added to the strong flower motifs spotted throughout Gauahar's ethnic ensemble for the day completed with a slick bun and full red lips.
Gauahar Khan seems to be choosing bold colours for all her Ramadan outings as is evident with this royal purple number she posted earlier.
