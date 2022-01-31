Preity Zinta's birthday: Revisiting actor's iconic performances over the years
Image: Instagram/@realpz
Preity essayed the role of Aamir Khan's love interest, Shalini, in the film, 'Dil Chahta Hai.' The movie performed well among the audience and even received two National awards.
Image: A Still from 'Dil Chahta Hai'
Directed by Kundan Shah, Preity Zinta-starrer 'Kya Kehna' revolved around the taboo of pre-marital pregnancy. The actor received numerous accolades for her stellar performance in the film.
Image: A Still from 'Kya Kehna'
The actor also featured in the 2005 romantic comedy movie, 'Salaam Namaste' in which she essayed the lead opposite Saif Ali Khan.
Image: A Still from 'Salaam Namaste'
Preity Zinta also gave a marvellous performance in the 2004 film, 'Veer-Zaara.' She essayed the role of a Pakistani girl, Zaara who falls in love with an Indian soldier.
Image: A Still from 'Veer-Zaara'
'Koi... Mil Gaya' was among the most iconic movies by Preity Zinta. She featured in a pivotal role opposite Hrithik Roshan.
Image: A Still from 'Koi... Mil Gaya'
Preity Zinta made her debut with the film 'Dil Se' and garnered immense love and appreciation from the audience.
Image: A Still from 'Dil Se'
Directed by Nikhil Advani, 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' was also among the most memorable movies of Preity Zinta that was a massive hit among the fans.
Image: A Still from 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'