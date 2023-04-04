Anirban Sarkar
Apr 04 ,2023
Premier League managers sacked so far this season
Image: AP
Graham Potter became the latest casualty as Chelsea parted ways with him after a string of underwhelming displays
Image: AP
Leicester City sacked Brendan Rodgers this month
Image: AP
Antonio Conte didn't have a very happy time during his stint at Tottenham Hotspur.
Image: AP
Patrick Vieira failed to replicate his authority this season as Crystal Palace fired him
Image: AP
Nathan Jones wasn't given much time as under fire Southampton sacked him
Image: AP
Jesse Marsch was shown the door as Leeds United decided to part ways with the American manager after a series of defeats.
Image: AP
Frank Lampard's spell at Everton came to an end after five losses in six top flight matches
Image: AP
Ralph Hasenhuttl was the first manager to be fired by Southampton this season
Image: AP
Former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard's reign at Aston Villa had a bitter ending
Image: AP
Bruno Lage was one of the first casualties as Wolves sacked the Portuguese manager last October.
Image: AP
Chelsea got rid of Thomas Tuchel which came as a very surprising move
Image: AP
Following the 9-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool Bournemouth sacked Scott Parker
Image: AP
Find Out More