Jigyanshushri Mahanta
May 28 ,2023
Premier League top goalscorers: Erling Haaland creates history
Image: @mancity/Instagram
Making his debut in Premier League, Erling Haaland shattered the goal-scoring record in English football by scoring his 35th of the season earlier this month.
Image: AP
He added more to the tally in the final stages of the season and is now set to finish as the highest goal-scorer with a massive lead over the players below him
Image: AP
With one match to go in the season, Haaland leads the scoring charts with 36 goals to his name.
Image: AP
England football captain Harry Kane sits second in the list of top goal scores in Premier League 2022-23 with 28 goals.
Image: AP
Brentford star Ivan Toney sits third on the list with 20 goals ahead of the final matchday.
Image: AP
Last season's top scorer Mohamed Salah is fourth in the list with 19 goals for Liverpool this year.
Image: AP
