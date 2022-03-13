Premier League top goalscorers this season so far after Salah's 20th & Ronaldo's hat-trick
Ivan Toney's brace against Burnley on Saturday helped him become one of the three players that are tied on 11 Premier League goals this season.
Tottenham winger Son Heung-min remains on 11 Premier League goals after he failed to score against Manchester United on Saturday.
Harry Kane joined Tottenham teammate Son Heung-min on 11 goals for the season after he scored a fantastic penalty against Manchester United.
Liverpool winger Diogo Jota is one of the three players that are tied on 12 Premier League goals.
Sadio Mane has also scored 12 goals this season for Liverpool, who continue to hunt down Manchester City for the Premier League title.
Cristiano Ronaldo's outstanding hat-trick against Tottenham on March 12 took his season's goal tally to 12. It also meant that he became the world's all-time top scorer with 807 goals, two clear of Josef Bican.
Mohamed Salah's penalty against Brighton was the Liverpool forward's 20th goal of the season, making it four seasons in which the Egyptian has gotten past the landmark.
