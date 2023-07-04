Leechhvee Roy
Jul 04 ,2023
Prices of green chillies and ginger have soared to Rs 400 per kg
Low supply of green chillies in Chennai has led to a surge in demand and a price hike.
Other vegetables have also seen price increases of 30% to 50%, with green peas retailing at around Rs 280 per kg.
Adverse weather conditions like extreme heat and insufficient rainfall have caused crop shortages, contributing to the price rise.
New crops reaching the markets within 10-14 days may improve the situation.
High vegetable prices could impact the Reserve Bank of India's plans for interest rate cuts if inflation exceeds the target.
