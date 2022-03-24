Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with delegation of Sikh intellectuals
PM Modi met a delegation of Sikh intellectuals at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence and had a freewheeling conversation about topics impacting Punjab’s overall development.
Discussions on topics including youth empowerment, farmer welfare, employment, National Educational Policy, etc. were held.
PM Modi called the delegation the 'opinion-makers of society' as he urged them to work towards engaging and educating citizens to ensure they are well-informed.
He also emphasised the importance of the 'spirit of unity', which is the central pillar in a country as diverse as India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shed light on the importance of the availability of educational courses in the mother tongue.
He also mentioned efforts are being made to ensure that professional courses in Indian languages become available to those pursuing higher education.
The delegation thanked PM Modi for his invitation and appreciated the steps he has taken for the betterment of the Sikh community.
