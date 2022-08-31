Nehal Gautam
Aug 31 ,2022
Princess Diana's Death Anniversary: Revisiting her memorable moments over the years
Image: AP
Princess Diana died after she met with an accident in Paris, France on August 31, 1997.
Image: AP
As per Guardian, Prince Charles and Princess Diana met for the first time when she was 16. Prince Charles was dating her elder sister at that time.
Image: AP
Diana became Lady Diana Spencer after her father inherited the title of Earl Spencer.
Image: AP
Princess Diana broke the royal tradition by giving birth to Prince William in a hospital.
Image: AP
As per Vogue, Princess Diana suffered from a serious eating disorder called Bulimia.
Image: AP
Princess Diana was a cover model for several popular magazines.
Image: AP
Princess Diana was just 20 years old when she got married to Prince Charles.
Image: AP
Find Out More