Kriti Nayyar
Aug 31 ,2022
Princess Diana's style legacy continues to inspire new generations; here's proof
Image: Instagram/ @princesdianaa
Princess Diana's wardrobe continues to inspire many fashion enthusiasts even 25 years after her death.
Image: Instagram/ @princesdianaa
The late Royal surely loved monochrome looks, which have trickled down and are being much loved by people today.
Image: Instagram/ @princesdianaa
Princess Diana opted for the pantsuit look on several occasions, looking graceful as ever.
Image: Instagram/ @princesdianaa
The icon looks stunning in this off-shoulder black dress with a trail behind, accentuating her look with a statement necklace.
Image: Instagram/ @princesdianaa
Princess Diana aced maternity fashion even back then, with this polka-dot gown with frill details looking adorable.
Image: Instagram/ @princesdianaa
The Royal also pulled off Indian traditional wear with equal grace and this picture is proof.
Image: Instagram/ @princesdianaa
Setting major winter fashion goals with oversized coats and boots, Princess Diana's style legacy has definitely made its way among today's youth.
Image: Instagram/ @princesdianaa
Find Out More