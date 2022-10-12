Aditi Rathi

Oct 12 ,2022

Printed dresses to salwar suits, a sneak peek into Debina Bonnerjee's maternity fashion
Image: Instagram/@debinabon
Debina Bonnerjee indeed chose a comfy ethnic outfit for her prep for Karwa Chauth. Image: Instagram/@debinabon
The actor donned a one-sleeved blue and white dress and completed her look with a pair of white earrings. Image: Instagram/@debinabon
The actor once wore a halter-neck printed orange dress. Image: Instagram/@debinabon
Bonnerjee makes sure to stay stylish in her ethnic attire. Image: Instagram/@debinabon
She does not shy away from glamorous dresses during her pregnancy. Image: Instagram/@debinabon
The actor wore a brown coat dress and surely stole eyes with her look. Image: Instagram/@debinabon
The actor opted for a printed long maxi dress for an outing. Image: Instagram/@debinabon
Find Out More