Priyanka & Nick celebrate anniversary, Shawn Mendes releases new single: Hollywood Recap
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Shawn Mendes Releases First Song 'It'll Be Okay' After Split From Camila Cabello
Image: Instagram/@shawnmendes
As 'Bruised' Ranks Number One In US, Halle Berry Celebrates With A Victory Dance
Image: Instagram/@halleberry
Alec Baldwin Claims He 'Didn't Pull The Trigger' In Fatal 'Rust' Movie Set Shooting
Image: Instagram/@alecbaldwininsta
Miley Cyrus Makes It To Forbes’ 30 Under 30 List AGAIN, Says 'It Was Now Or Never'
Image: Instagram/@mileycyrus
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Forever Love On Third Wedding Anniversary
Image: Instagram/@nickjonas