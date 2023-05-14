Hardika Gupta
May 14 ,2023
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary proves she has a fine taste in fashion
@amit_khanna_photography
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary recently shared her photos on Instagram.
@amit_khanna_photography
In the photos, she sported a white gown.
@amit_khanna_photography
Her halter-neck gown featured intricate embroidery and a sleek hairdo.
@amit_khanna_photography
The actress sported a sleek hairdo.
@amit_khanna_photography
Priyanka opted for a dewy makeup look.
@amit_khanna_photography
Find Out More