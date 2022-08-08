Aditi Rathi
Aug 08 ,2022
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' adorable moments with their daughter Malti Marie
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are surely doting parents to their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as they share several happy moments with her.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Priyanka Chopra often treats her fans with her daughter's pictures and her chubby hand is surely all things adorable.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Priyanka and Nick celebrated their daughter's 6-months birthday during their Mexico vacation.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Priyanka was seen chilling on a sunny day with her daughter Malti marine, who she calls MM, and her best friend.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Malti Marie and Nick Jonas gave away major daughter-father goals as they wore matching shoes.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Priyanka's mother could be seen sharing an adorable moment with her granddaughter.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared the first ever picture with their daughter on Mother's Day.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
