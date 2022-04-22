Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' cute photos that scream love
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Priyanka Chopra stuns in a dazzling white lehenga while Nick Jonas wins fans' hearts by sporting a red and black kurta as they pose together on a swing.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get clicked by the camera as they hug each other while gazing into each other's eyes.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas perform puja together while sporting Indian traditional outfits.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Nick Jonas depicts a cute romantic moment with his wife Priyanka Chopra as he kisses her on the forehead with love.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Priyanka Chopra sports a cool yellow outfit as she hugs Nick Jonas from the back while expressing her love for him.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Easter together and clicked the cutest selfie as they pose in front of giant bunny ears.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra