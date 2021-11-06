Priyanka Chopra and other Indian celebrities who have faced racism in the industry
The actor has told Bollywood Hungama there is racism in the industry and mentioned he was rejected for years since he ‘looks a certain way’.
The Andhadhun actor was told she was ‘not fit for the industry’ due to her complexion.
Manoj Bajpai’s role in Zubeidaa received backlash, as he was told he did not look like a prince in the film owing to his skin tone.
Speaking to Bhaskar.com Priyanka Chopra mentioned she was denied a role because of her ‘brown skin tone’
The actor had earlier opened up about being rejected for Bollywood roles because she ‘wasn't fair and didn't look Indian enough’.
The actor told San Francisco Times that people often spoke about his films and wondered why a ‘real Indian’ was not cast for the role.
