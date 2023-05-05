Simple Vishwakarma
May 05 ,2023
Priyanka Chopra channels her inner mermaid
Source: @priyankachopra/instagram
Love Again, starring Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan premiered in New York.
Priyanka Chopra stole the show with her stunning blush blue gown that featured a puffy skirt, a giant denim bow on her back, and no straps.
The gown that Priyanka wore was designed by Harris Reed and was part of Nina Ricci's Fall Winter 2023 Collection.
The giant denim bow on Priyanka's gown was the center of attraction of her outfit.
Priyanka opted for straight hair and a simple necklace to complement her mermaid gown.
Nick Jonas, Priyanka's husband, complemented her look with his stylish navy suit.
Overall, Priyanka's outfit stole the show at the pink carpet premiere of Love Again, and her gown was definitely one of the most memorable looks of the night.
