Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone & more celebs guide to rock florals
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukonefps/@priyankachopra
Priyanka Chopra added a multicoloured accent to her floral print jumpsuit and raised the glam quotient.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Deepika Padukone's subtle floral printed saree should be a must-have in every girl's closet.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukonefps
Alia Bhatt's casual floral co-ord is perfect for a beach day.
Image: Instagram/@aliabhatt
Sara Ali Khan wore this beautiful white sharara with light floral prints and matching floral earrings.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan
Janhvi Kapoor's bold printed floral saree is a unique/modern take on a traditional floral print.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Vaani Kapoor wore this elegant bold floral printed evening gown.
Image: Instagram/@vaanikapoor
Katrina Kaif's purple-green coloured corset floral mini-dress is also a must have.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif