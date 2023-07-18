Niharika Sanjeeiv
Jul 18 ,2023
Priyanka Chopra-inspired Desi looks
Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra always manages to garner attention with her desi style and Western avatars.
On the occasion of her 41st birthday, here are the times when the actress went all desi.
On her cousin Parineeti's engagement, Priyanka wore a neon saree with a matching off-shoulder bejewelled corset blouse.
She completed her look with layers of chains and necklaces.
Next is her Diwali attire, an off-white co-ord bralette, embellished palazzo pants paired with a sheer jacket.
She looks stunning in a floral print, mirror-work lehenga-choli. She accessorised her with a chocker.
Priyanka looks elegant in a beautiful Sabyasachi creation - a floral embroidered saree.
The actress wore a bright yellow kurta paired with a matching dupatta.
This is the actor's way of paying tribute to the 70s.
