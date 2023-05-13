Aalokitaa Basu
May 13 ,2023
Priyanka Chopra looks glam in ruffled saree at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement
Varinder Chawla
Priyanka Chopra arrived at Delhi's Kapurthala House in Connaught Place to attend cousin Parineeti Chopra's engagement to Raghav Chadha.
Varinder Chawla
She shined bright in a bright lime green saree with tiered ruffles. She paired it with a sequined corset blouse and a diamond choker.
Varinder Chawla
As Priyanka turned to pose for the paparazzi, further details of her statement monochromatic look revealed a trailing bow down the back in the same shade.
Varinder Chawla
Priyanka also posed with her brother Siddharth Chopra and father of the bride.
Varinder Chawla
Priyanka briefly interacted with the paparazzi before she turned to enter the venue.
Varinder Chawla
