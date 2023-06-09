Anjali Negi
Jun 09 ,2023
Priyanka Chopra looks pristine in pearl white
Image: @TKsevgilim/Twitter
Priyanka Chopra attended the opening of the Bulgari Hotel Roma in Italy dressed in a white, feathered gown.
Image: @TKsevgilim/Twitter
The outfit featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-split with a feathered trim.
Image: @TKsevgilim/Twitter
Priyanka paired it with a green, jewelled necklace.
Image: @TKsevgilim/Twitter
For the hairstyle, the Citadel star opted for cute, long pigtails.
Image: @TKsevgilim/Twitter
Priyanka also posed with Euphoria star Zendaya at the event.
Image: @21metgala/Twitter
