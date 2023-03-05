Hardika Gupta
Mar 05 ,2023
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas dish out couple goals at Paris Fashion Week
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were snapped in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week.
Some photos of the couple are doing rounds on social media.
Priyanka wore a cream dress teamed with green oversized fur coat and knee-length boots.
On the other hand, Nick opted for a black sweatshirt paired brown leather pants and black sneakers.
The love birds walked hand-in-hand and looked cute together.
