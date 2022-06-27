Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas: Glimpses into power couples's romantic beach getaways
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
Coming straight from their latest vacation on an island, Priyanka Chopra kisses husband Nick Jonas which left fans in awe.
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
Clicked during one of their trips on the beach, Nick can be seen holding Priyanka's hands in the picture.
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
Posing with her usual pout, Priyanka and Nick looks absolutely amazing in this picture from their beachy vacation.
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
This is an absolutel stunnimg picture of the adorable couple Nick and Priyanka as they enjoy romantic time.
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
Spending some romantic time together, Nick and Priyanka can be seen horse riding on the beach with cow boy hats.
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
This is one of the adorable pictures of Nick and Priyanka enjoying a holiday on the beach with friends.
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
This picture shows Priyanka Chopra enjoying beach vacay while Nick relaxing behind.
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra