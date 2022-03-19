Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ Holi 2022 celebrations are all things fun
Actor Priyanka may be away from her homeland but she leaves no stones unturned in celebrating every festival with great zeal and enthusiasm with her husband Nick Jonas.
Image: Instagram@priyankachopra
Recently, 'The Matrix Resurrections' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses of her 'desi' Holi bash.
Image: Instagram@priyankachopra
The couple made the most of this festival in the US with their friends and family members joining in.
Image: Instagram@priyankachopra
Priyanka Chopra had a blast at the party as she was seen having a fun time splashing colours with the Holi water gun.
Image: Instagram@nickjonas
Nick Jonas too enjoyed himself celebrating the Indian festival and his Instagram pictures and videos are proof of that.
Image: Instagram@nickjonas
The couple was also seen sharing a romantic moment with each other.
Image: Instagram@priyankachopra
From splashing water on each other to smearing faces of people with colours, Priyanka Chopra's Holi glimpses consist of some crazy fun-filled moments.
Image: Instagram@priyankachopra