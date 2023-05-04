Nitish Vashishtha
May 04 ,2023
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas kill with their chemistry
Image: priyankachopra/Instagram
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently shared pictures of their themed photoshoot.
Image: priyankachopra/Instagram
Priyanka wore a chic shirt dress in Christmas red colour.
Image: priyankachopra/Instagram
The dress also featured a thigh-high slit, starched collars and stiff cuffs. She also rocked a quiff tomboy hairstyle.
Image: priyankachopra/Instagram
Nick wore a classic tuxedo set and wore a brown satin shirt underneath. He kept it comfy with a pair of white sneakers.
Image: priyankachopra/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas donned the looks at the Met Gala after-party.
Image: priyankachopra/Instagram
