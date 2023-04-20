Shreya Pandey
Apr 20 ,2023
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make a sizzling couple
Image:@nickjonas/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas serve major couple goals in these photos.
Image:@nickjonas/Instagram
Priyanka and Nick attended the Citadel world premiere together.
Image:@priyankachopra/Instagram
Priyanka attended the event in a red floor-length gown with off-shoulder sleeves.
Image:@nickjonas/Instagram
Nick Jonas attended the event in an all-black ensemble.
@scottgarfitt/Instagram
The couple looked adorable as they posed for the shutterbugs together.
Image:@nickjonas/Instagram
Find Out More