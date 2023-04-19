Hardika Gupta
Apr 19 ,2023
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' romantic moments at Citadel Premiere
@orinavanessa/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently attended the Global premiere of Citadel.
@orinavanessa/Instagram
The couple made a stylish appearance at the event.
@orinavanessa/Instagram
While Priyanka sported a red outfit, Nick looked dapper in an all-black attire.
@orinavanessa/Instagram
The couple exchanged some romantic moments at the event.
@orinavanessa/Instagram
Just Nick looking at his wife adorably.
@orinavanessa/Instagram
Find Out More