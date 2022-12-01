Kriti Nayyar
Dec 01 ,2022
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' wedding anniversary: A look at the couple's adorable photos
Image: Instagram/ @priyankachopra
One of the most loved star couples, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating their 4th marriage anniversary.
Image: Instagram/ @priyankachopra
Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 after a whirlwind romance. They exchanged vows in Christian as well as Hindu ceremonies.
Image: Instagram/ @priyankachopra
The couple often shares stunning photos on social media, showering love on each other.
Image: Instagram/ @priyankachopra
The duo looks stunning in colour-coordinated ethnic attires as they pose alongside their baby girl Malti.
Image: Instagram/ @priyankachopra
Priyanka and Nick never miss a chance to spend quality time together and are often spotted on various getaways.
Image: Instagram/ @priyankachopra
Priyanka recently shared this beautiful family photo, where she can be seen caressing Malti as Nick looks on.
Image: Instagram/ @priyankachopra
The couple's fashion game is also on point. The stars look red carpet ready in their stylish attires.
Image: Instagram/ @priyankachopra
