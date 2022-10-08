Kriti Nayyar
Oct 08 ,2022
Priyanka Chopra: Outfits that prove the diva loves a pop of colour in her wardrobe
Image: Instagram/ @priyankachopra
Priyanka Chopra enjoys a dash of colour in her wardrobe, which is evident in a lot of outfits she sports.
Image: Instagram/ @priyankachopra
The actor looks stunning in a sequin green shirt, with a printed wrap-around to complement it.
Image: Instagram/ @priyankachopra
Priyanka opted for this blue and white body-hugging dress for one of her outings, amping up her look with statement earrings.
Image: Instagram/ @priyankachopra
The diva surely made heads turn in this floral attire, accentuating her look with a neckpiece.
Image: Instagram/ @priyankachopra
Priyanka kept it simple yet stylish in the co-ord set, with puff detailing on the top's sleeves.
Image: Instagram/ @priyankachopra
The printed short dress was paired with a classic belt and minimal accessories.
Image: Instagram/ @priyankachopra
Priyanka looks radiant in this blue saree with a silver print all over it. Not to miss the matching bangles and earrings.
Image: Instagram/ @priyankachopra
Find Out More