Nitish Vashishtha
Apr 03 ,2023
Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden's picture-perfect moments from Citadel event in India
Image: Varinder Chawla
Citadel actors Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden recently attended a press conference for the show in Mumbai.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The duo looked picture-perfect at the Citadel press conference.
Image: Varinder Chawla
While Priyanka Chopra donned a glossy golden dress with a black bow and matching shoes, Madden wore a blue suit with white sneakers.
Image: Varinder Chawla
They spoke about the show, their chemistry in the series, and also addressed Citadel India, which stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Richard and Madden will be seen with Hollywood actor Stanley Tucci in the upcoming show, which is set for an April 28, 2023 release.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Find Out More