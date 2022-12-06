Kriti Nayyar
Dec 06 ,2022
Priyanka Chopra shares dreamy glimpses from her Dubai trip
Image: Instagram/ @priyankachopra
Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra shared a trail of stunning photos from her weekend getaway to Dubai.
Image: Instagram/ @priyankachopra
The 'Citadel' actor could be seen chilling on a yacht, while sipping a drink.
Image: Instagram/ @priyankachopra
Priyanka poses for a selfie as she enjoys the sunset on her dreamy getaway.
Image: Instagram/ @priyankachopra
The actor kept her fashion game on point and sported a reptile print co-ord set.
Image: Instagram/ @priyankachopra
She could also be seen enjoying quality time in the lap of nature and posing alongside a bird.
Image: Instagram/ @priyankachopra
Chopra also shared a picture alongside one of her pals, both looking stunning in white attires.
Image: Instagram/ @priyankachopra
Find Out More