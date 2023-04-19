Hardika Gupta
Apr 19 ,2023
Priyanka Chopra steals the show in red outfit at Citadel Global Premiere
@orinavanessa/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series Citadel.
@orinavanessa/Instagram
Recently, the show's global premiere was held in London.
@orinavanessa/Instagram
For the event, Priyanka wore a red off-shoulder body-hugging gown featuring corset boning.
@orinavanessa/Instagram
The well-draped neckline provided the perfect balance for the structured bodice.
@orinavanessa/Instagram
For her makeup, she opted for mascara-laden eyes and red lips.
@orinavanessa/Instagram
The Citadel star left her tresses open.
@orinavanessa/Instagram
