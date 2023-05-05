Aalokitaa Basu
May 05 ,2023
Priyanka Chopra takes power dressing to new heights
priyankachopra/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra's sunglow yellow suit is paired with a mono-toned full-length skirt. The actress adds some bling with the metallic gold boots.
priyankachopra/Instagram
Opting for the traditional double-breasted pantsuit silhouette, Priyanka adds a contemporary touch opting for the eyeball-grabbing tiger orange colour.
priyankachopra/Instagram
Switching from bright tones to a moody atmosphere, Priyanka can be seen wearing a pine green suit set contrasted with a satin shirt in soft lilac.
priyankachopra/Instagram
Nothing screams power dressing like an all-out pantsuit in fiery red. Priyanka's look also features a belt cinching it in at the waist.
priyankachopra/Instagram
Acing casual chic style, Priyanka dresses comfortable here in A-line trousers and a beige coat.
priyankachopra/Instagram
Going back to bright hues, this pale lemon yellow suit with black detailing is paired with a knee-length skirt in the same shade.
priyankachopra/Instagram
Donning a white pinstriped suit, Priyanka adds a glam touch to her look with the dark stilettos.
priyankachopra/Instagram
Here, Priyanka can be seen wearing a chocolate brown mini-coat dress in satin. The chain-mail detailing adds a subtle touch of glam.
priyankachopra/Instagram
