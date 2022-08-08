Prachi Arya
Aug 08 ,2022
Priyanka Chopra: Times Quantico star stood in support of social causes
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
This picture shows Priyanka Chopra interacting with the children affected by the Russia and Ukraine war during her recent trip to Poland.
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
Priyanka Chopra visited Poland as a part of UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador where she met war-affected refugees.
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
Priyanka Chopra shared pics and explained how Words cannot do justice to the critical, lifesaving work of each individual from UNICEF.
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
Priyanka explained how UNICEF is working with local municipalities, to ensure their learning, development, and psychosocial, needs of them are taken care of.
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
She even interacted with a couple of women who were affected by the war while giving them hope and peace of good times ahead.
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
As a part of her duties as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Priyanka met a few girls in an NGO in India where she even interacted with them.
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
In association with Unicef to bring light to the issues that children face today, Priyanka met street children while understanding their basic problems.
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
In March 2020, during her visit to Ethiopia with UNICEF, Priyanka was blown away after meeting Hasina and to know about her gift of life.
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
