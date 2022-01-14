Priyanka Chopra: Times when the actor rocked Indian attire after marriage with Nick Jonas
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Chopra often dresses in traditional attire and once wore a blue saree with silver delicate designs and matching accessories.
The actor wowed fans as she wore a red and white polka dot saree, which she matched with a bold lipstick.
She took the glamour quotient up a notch with her black silk saree, which had a colourful floral print.
The actor wowed her fans with her Diwali 2021 outfit, as she wore an ivory lehenga with a blouse whose mirror work stole the show.
The Bollywood star wore a simple and elegant red saree for Karva Chauth 2020 and paired it with glamourous jewellery.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas often take the traditional route together as a couple and have their fans in awe.
Chopra stunned in a red and gold saree as she and Nick Jonas celebrated Karva Chauth 2019.
The happy couple twinned in white traditional outfits, that had hints of bright colours that took it to the next level.
