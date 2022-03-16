Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt; Bollywood-inspired outfits to try on Holi 2022
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra /@aliaabhatt
Tie dye and rainbow colour prints are the safest options that aptly match the theme of the Holi festival.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Crop tops and comfy flared pants are a perfect pick for Holi parties. You can add on a shrug or jacket to complete the look.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Go the Priyanka Chopra way. The global icon opted for a plain cotton kurta set to attend her last Holi party.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
With a bandana, break the monotony of your style statement with a bright jacket just like Katrina Kaif.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Opt for bright colours like orange, neons and more to enjoy the festival to the fullest.
Image: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks
Add edginess to your look with bold prints and peppy shades just like Karsima Kapoor.
Image: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor