Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt, B'wood celebs who have the most quirky Instagram bios
Priyanka Chopra's bio has some positive life lessons - 'There is a first time for everything.'
Varun Dhawan's Instagram bio is simple, yet it has a deep meaning to it - 'See the world through my eyes.'
Hrithik Roshan's bio surely reflects his positive personality.- 'Man on mission - to live the best life possible come what may.'
Alia Bhatt's Instagram bio pretty much sums up the kind of person she is- 'Moody, Floaty, Fire and Desire! '
Anushka Sharma's bio is simple, but it has an optimistic message hidden in it - 'After all, we're all just walking each other home.'
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's bio reflects her urge to achieve great things in life- 'Miles to go before I sleep.'
Taapsee Pannu's bio is quirky but thoughtful - 'Bass ek moment lagta hai life badalne mein, ek traffic signal, ek turn, left ya right! Uss moment mein aap kya kartey ho! Sab uspe depend karta hai.'
