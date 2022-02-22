Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt, take cues from B-town divas to stylise comfortable clothing
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/@priyankachopra
Kriti Sanon stuns in an-black comfy outfit and pairs it with a snazzy purse and a set of boots.
Image: Instagram/@kritisanon
Priyanka Chopra slays it on her family lunch as she sports a comfortable white dress with a dazzling neckpiece.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Katrina Kaif sets major outfit goals as she wears a cool purple-coloured t-shirt with a blissful smile on her face.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Deepika Padukone sports a classy grey hoodie and poses for the camera wearing round frame glasses.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Kangana Ranaut sports an elegant white salwar kurta and stylises it with gold jewellery and a pair of golden-coloured footwear.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Parineeti Chopra wears a pair of jeans and a black t-shirt. Her classy Prada bag and the orange sunglasses leaves her fans amazed.
Image: Instagram/@parineetichopra
Alia Bhatt sets major beach goals as she stuns in a comfy yellow crop top and shorts with a floral print hat.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt