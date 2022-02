Sonu Sood urged the Indian embassy to ensure a safe return of Indian students in the war-ridden country. He tweeted, ''There are 18000 Indian students and many families who are stuck in Ukraine, I am sure the Government must be trying their best to get them back. I urge Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for their evacuation. Praying for their safety. #IndiansInUkraine'' Image: Instagram/@sonu_sood