Priyanka Chopra to Deepika, B'wood divas who have the most no. of followers on Instagram
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra is the most followed Bollywood celebrity with 72.4 million followers on Instagram.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone takes the second position as she has 63.5 million followers on Instagram.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Katrina Kaif is one of the actors in Bollywood who saw a sudden spike of fans and followers on social media. The actor has 60.4 million followers on Instagram.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Shraddha Kapoor is also one of the most followed Bollywood celebrities in Bollywood. The actor has 60 million followers on Instagram.
Image: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor
Alia Bhatt, who has already proved to be the best actor so far, has 57.7 million Instagram followers.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
The fitness diva and Bollywood actor Jacquline Fernandez has 57.4 million followers on her Instagram.
Image: Instagram/@jacquelinef143
With 56 million followers on her Instagram, Anushka Sharma has been busy enjoying her personal life post her marriage with cricketer Virat Kohli.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma