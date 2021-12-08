Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone, Bollywood actors who became 'Brides of Sabyasachi'
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra/@ranveersingh
Deepika Padukone chose to be a Sabyasachi bride for her big day, all her wedding outfits were designed by Sabyasachi.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Priyanka Chopra wore a red coloured Sabyasachi lehenga with intricate flowers patterns all over the trousseau for her wedding with Nick Jonas.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Anushka Sharma's pastel pink Sabyasachu lehenga was a trend setter. The actor skipped the tradition red colour for her big day with Virat Kohli.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Bipasha Basu stunned as a traditional Bengali bride in Sabyasachi's red and gold lehenga for her nuptials with Karan Singh Grover.
Image: Instagram/@bipashabasu
Patralekhaa Paul chose Sabyasachi's red tulle sari to tie the knot with her beau Rajkummar Rao.
Image: Instagram/@bridesofsabyasachi